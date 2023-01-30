Paramount+ and Showtime to Merge

It’s official: Paramount+ and Showtime will soon be one and the same. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Showtime cable network will undergo a rebrand later this year, at which point it will be called… Paramount+ With Showtime.

Paramount+ Premium will also be rebranded as Paramount+ With Showtime, and host originals from both the linear cable channel (e.g., Billions, The Chi, Yellowjackets) and the streamer (such as 1923, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Tulsa King).

“Today, we’re announcing that we will be fully integrating Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear platforms later this year, providing even more popular franchises and hit originals for viewers to enjoy,” Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said in a memo Monday. “To reflect this change, both our premium streaming tier on Paramount+ and the Showtime linear network will become Paramount+ With Showtime in the U.S.”

Still a little confused? Let’s break it down, bullet point by bullet point:

* The Showtime cable network will be rebranded as Paramount+ With Showtime. All that changes is the name.

* The Paramount+ Premium tier ($9.99/month with no ads) will also be rebranded as Paramount+ With Showtime, and host Paramount+ and Showtime original series.

* The Paramount+ Essential tier ($4.99/month with ads) will host Paramount+ original series only. Nothing changes.

In the wake of the merger, Showtime has announced the cancellations of two freshman series: American Gigolo and Let the Right One In. You can read more about those cancellations here.