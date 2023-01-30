Showtime Cancels American Gigolo and Let the Right One In

Looks like we were a tad premature in publishing our January Cancellation Roundup.

Showtime on Monday announced that rookie dramas American Gigolo and Let the Right One In will not be back for Season 2. The move comes amid the looming consolidation/rebranding of Showtime and Paramount+.

Regarding the cancellation of the vampiric Let the Right One In, a Showtime rep said in a statement, “We are extremely proud of this series and of the outstanding work by Demián Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez, Anika Noni Rose, our showrunner Andrew Hinderaker and his fellow executive producers, and the entire cast and crew. We would like to thank all of them and our partners at Tomorrow Studios, and we wish everyone the best going forward.”

Meanwhile, the network’s statement about the demise of the troubled Jon Bernthal-led American Gigolo reboot reads as follows: “We are grateful to our partners at Paramount Television Studios, the producing team, cast and crew for their tremendous efforts to bring this series to life.”

Showtime has also scrapped its in-the-works adaptation of Three Women, which was to star Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood and John Patrick Amedori. The project is being shopped to other outlets.

A decision on the fate of Vanessa Bayer’s freshman workplace comedy I Love That For You has not been made.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect both cancellations.