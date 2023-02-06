Dexter: Origins Prequel Spinoff Ordered to Series — Find Out What Age Dexter Will Be When Story Begins

It’s officially official: The Dexter prequel spinoff we first told you about last week has been formally ordered to series.

Showtime, which will soon be folded into Paramount+, confirmed on Monday that it has given a green light to Dexter: Origins, which will dramatize a young, early 20s Dexter Morgan “at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer he would become.”

Set in serial killer-ravaged Miami sometime in (presumably) the 1980s, Dexter: Origins “will begin as Dexter graduates college to join Miami Metro, where he meets younger versions of many of the characters we came to know in the original Dexter. And, of course, the show will also focus on Dexter’s family, including a very-much-alive Harry and a very formidable, teenage Deb.”

The soon-to-be rechristened Paramount+ with Showtime also confirmed that it is “exploring projects based on other characters from the Dexter universe,” including, as we reported, an offshoot centered on a young Trinity Killer, originally played by John Lithgow.

Longtime Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips, who will be shepherding the new iterations, said in a statement, “I couldn’t be more excited about exploring and expanding the universe of Dexter. It’s a privilege to contemplate going even deeper with these complex and iconic characters — and the stories, themes and possibilities they inspire.”

As TVLine reported last week, Showtime opted to ditch its in-the-works Harrison-centric second season of Dexter: New Blood in favor of the prequel offshoot. The network, however, maintains that Season 2 remains “in development.”