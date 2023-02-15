Extrapolations Trailer: Contagion EP's Star-Studded Climate Change Drama Paints Bleak Future for Planet Earth

#PeakTV? More like #BleakTV. What's New on Netflix, Disney+, Apple and More

Apple TV+ on Wednesday released a trailer for Extrapolations, “a bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives.” With the help of a truly stacked ensemble, Contagion EP Scott Z. Burns tells “eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe” that “explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population,” according to the official logline. “Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?”

The harrowing footage previews Earth’s swift decline over the course of five decades, culminating in the year 2070. The cast (in order of appearance) includes Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett and MaameYaa Boafo.

Extrapolations will premiere with three episodes on Friday, March 17, followed by one new episode every Friday through April 21. In addition to the climate crisis drama, Apple TV+’s extensive 2023 slate includes Hello Tomorrow! (Feb. 17), Liaison (Feb. 24), Ted Lasso Season 3 (March 15), Schmigadoon! Season 2 (April 7), The Last Thing He Told Me (April 14), The Afterparty Season 2 (April 28), City on Fire (May 12) and Swagger Season 2 (June, exact date TBA).

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding Extrapolations to your Apple TV+ watchlist.