Hello Tomorrow!: Billy Crudup Hawks Lunar Timeshares in Trailer for Retro-Futuristic Apple TV+ Dramedy

Billy Crudup encourages regular folk to say hello to tomorrow by investing in a home on the moon, in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s…. Hello Tomorrow!.. which was unveiled on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Set to premiere Friday, Feb. 17 (with weekly releases through April 7), Hello Tomorrow! takes place in a retro-future world and centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup, who is also an executive producer on the series, stars as Jack, a salesman whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers and revitalizes his desperate customers… but “threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.”

The ensemble cast also includes six-time Emmy winner Hank Azaria as a fellow salesman with a gambling problem, Haneefah Wood (Truth Be Told) as Jack’s righthand man, Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard) as a perturbed timeshare buyer, Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie) as Jack’s protege, Dewshane Williams (In the Dark) as Jack’s hardest working salesman, Jacki Weaver (Yellowstone) as Jack’s mother, and Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death) as Lester Costopolous.

Hello Tomorrow! is co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who serve as EPs alongside Crudup, Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein.

Watch the trailer above and tell us if you plan to say hello to Hello Tomorrow!