Ted Lasso Sets Season 3 Premiere Date — Get Fresh Details and Watch Teaser

It brings us mucho, mucho joy to report that Ted Lasso finally has a Season 3 premiere date.

Apple TV+ has announced that the Emmy-winning comedy will return on Wednesday, March 15. New episodes will drop every Wednesday, making it the first Apple TV+ original series to launch mid-week.

The premiere date comes with a new teaser, which sees Roy, Jamie, Rebecca, Keeley, Sam, Isaac, Dani and Higgins make their very own “Believe” signs, complete with glitter, stickers and biscuit crumbs. Shortly thereafter, Ted and Beard enter to find AFC Richmond’s locker room draped in yellow construction paper, prompting the following response from the titular coach: “If seeing is believing, then I believe we’ve been seen.”

The footage is accompanied by the aptly titled “I Still Believe,” a 2010 banger by British singer-songwriter Frank Turner.

Apple has also released the following synopsis, revealing six key plot points:

In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

Still unconfirmed: Whether or not Ted Lasso will, in fact, end with Season 3, as Sudeikis initially intended. There is no mention of it being the final season in the teaser trailer, the synopsis or this newly released poster (click to enlarge), which is shot from behind and sees Ted, Beard, Roy, Rebecca, Keeley and Higgins accompany the players out to the pitch.

Goldstein, who is also a writer on the show, previously confirmed that Season 3 was being written as the final one. But Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey recently told our sister site Deadline that the potential swan song wraps in a manner that would allow the Powers That Be to “crack open a door” and “keep on going,” should they decide to extend the franchise.

Will you be counting down the days until Ted Lasso Season 3? Hit the comments with your hopes for the series’ highly anticipated return.