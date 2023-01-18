Schmigadoon! Sets Season 2 Premiere — Get First Look at Chicago Homage

Dove Cameron is channeling her inner Velma Kelly in a first look at Schmigadoon! Season 2. Schmigadoon! Burning Questions Answered

Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that the musical satire will return on Friday, April 7 with two episodes. The remaining four episodes will unspool weekly, through May 5.

While Season 1 parodied 1940s musicals, Season 2 will pay homage to a decidedly different era of showtunes. The official logline reveals that, “having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Season 2 will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the world of ’60s and ’70s musicals” — hence the “All That Jazz” sendup.

Key, Strong and Cameron will be joined by new series regulars Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Patrick Page (The Gilded Age), while fellow returnees include Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Jaime Camil (who previously played Billy Flynn in Broadway’s Chicago), Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit.

Schmigadoon!‘s Season 1 finale — which dropped in August 2021 — saw Josh and Melissa reconcile. The outsiders then made their way to the bridge in hopes of returning to their former lives in New York City — but before viewers could see if they crossed over, the finale cut to black.

“It was by design that we don’t cross the bridge,” Key previously told TVLine. “We get a palpable ending, which is to say [Melissa and Josh] have learned the lesson that Schmigadoon has presented to them, but there is more to this place that we haven’t explored. I know for a fact that [series co-creator Cinco Paul] has worked out a Season 2 in his mind.” And now we’re only two-and-a-half months away from seeing what Paul has in store for Schmigadoon!‘s encore.

