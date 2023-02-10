Uncoupled Picked Up for Season 2 at Showtime After Netflix Cancellation

Uncoupled isn’t done just yet.

The comedy starring Neil Patrick Harris has been picked up for Season 2 at Showtime, our sister site Deadline reports. Netflix previously cancelled the series after one season in January.

According to the trade, Uncoupled Season 2 is expected to be “edgier” and “racier” than its freshman run at Netflix.

The show centers on NPH as New York City real estate agent Michael Lawson, who suddenly found himself single after being unceremoniously dumped by longtime boyfriend Colin McKenna (played by Tuc Watkins). The eight-episode first season ended with Colin returning to their apartment and telling Michael that he made a huge “mistake.”

“We enjoy painting ourselves into a corner,” executive producer Jeffrey Richman previously told TVLine of the open-ended encounter in the finale.

Other twists in the season-ender included Michael’s colleague Suzanne meeting with her son’s father for the first time since college, Michael’s BFF Stanley revealing his breast cancer diagnosis, and Billy, the “fun one” of friend group, deciding to get serious about love and life. Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back!

Uncoupled also stars Tisha Campbell as Suzanne, Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley, Emerson Brooks as Billy and Marcia Gay Harden as Claire.

Series creators Jeffrey Richman and Darren Star executive-produce alongside NPH and Lilly Burns. Star also produces Emily in Paris for Netflix, which has been renewed for a fourth season.

Are you excited that Uncoupled is coming back with more episodes? Surprised where it landed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.