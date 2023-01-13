Uncoupled Cancelled at Netflix

Neil Patrick Harris‘ quest for love has reached an early conclusion. Netflix has cancelled Uncoupled after just one season, TVLine has confirmed.

Uncoupled followed NPH as New York City real estate agent Michael Lawson, who suddenly found himself single after being unceremoniously dumped by longtime boyfriend Colin McKenna. The comedy’s eight-episode first (and only) season ended with Colin returning to their apartment and telling Michael that he made a huge “mistake.”

“We enjoy painting ourselves into a corner,” executive producer Jeffrey Richman tells TVLine of Michael and Colin’s open-ended final encounter.

Other finale twists included Michael’s coworker Suzanne coming face to face with her son’s father for the first time since college; Michael’s best friend Stanley revealing that he has breast cancer; and Billy, the group’s resident “fun one,” deciding that it’s time to get serious about love and life.

In addition to NPH, Uncoupled also starred Tuc Watkins as Colin, Tisha Campbell as Suzanne, Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley, Emerson Brooks as Billy and Marcia Gay Harden as Claire.

The show was executive-produced by creators Richman and Darren Star, as well as NPH and Lilly Burns. Star also produces Emily in Paris for Netflix, which has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Our Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Uncoupled‘s fate. Your thoughts on the romantic comedy? Drop ’em in a comment below.