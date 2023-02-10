Roseanne Barr 'Can't Bear' to Watch The Conners: 'It Didn't Faze Them to Murder My Character'

This just in: Roseanne Barr is not a fan of The Conners. The Conners: 5 MIA Roseanne Characters' Absences Explained

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the disgraced sitcom star — whose new standup special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, premieres Monday on Fox Nation (watch a teaser here) — had coarse words for the ABC spinoff, which was launched in the wake of the Roseanne revival’s abrupt 2018 cancellation. Barr specifically took issue with her former colleagues, both onscreen and off, over the decision to kill off her character in the offshoot’s opening episode.

“it didn’t faze them to murder [Roseanne]” she lamented. “They s–t on my contribution to television and the show itself.”

Asked if she watches The Conners, Barr responded, “No. I just can’t bear it, so I don’t. When they killed my character off, that was a message to me, knowing that I’m mentally ill or have mental health issues, that they [wanted] me to commit suicide… And all of that was to say thank you for bringing 28 million viewers, which they never had before and will never see again. Because they can kiss my a–.

“But I forgive everybody,” she added. “I started thinking that God took me out of there to save me. And once I started thinking that way, I was, like, a lot better off.”

Roseanne returned to ABC in March 2018 with big ratings, and was quickly renewed. But after Barr tweeted a racist “joke” about Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, the network reneged on the renewal and parted ways with Barr. One month later, Barr agreed to an undisclosed settlement so the series could continue as The Conners, without her creative or financial involvement. The spinoff, now in Season 5, remains ABC’s most-watched comedy.

Barr told the Times that the experience took an emotional toll on her. “I’ve come out on the other side of it, finally,” she said. “But it was a witch-burning. And it was terrifying… I would die many times. I guess you would call it the dark night of the soul.”