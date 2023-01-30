Roseanne Barr Returns to Stand-Up, References Roseanne Cancellation in First Teaser for Fox Nation Special

Roseanne Barr is attempting a comeback. The Conners: 5 MIA Roseanne Characters' Absences Explained

Fox Nation has announced that the disgraced sitcom star’s new stand-up special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, will begin streaming Monday, Feb. 13. The first teaser, which aired during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the victorious Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, sees the comedian allude to her 2018 termination by ABC.

“Has anyone else been fired recently?” she asks. The rhetorical question is followed by her signature cackle.

Roseanne returned to ABC in March 2018 with big ratings, and was quickly renewed for an 11th season. But after Barr tweeted a racist “joke” about Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, the network reneged on the renewal and parted ways with Barr. One month later, Barr agreed to an undisclosed settlement so the series could continue as The Conners, without her creative or financial involvement. The spinoff, now in Season 5, remains ABC’s most-watched comedy.

According to Fox Nation, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! features Barr’s “signature comedic take on a variety of topics, from her experiences growing up Jewish in the Mormon citadel of Salt Lake City, moving to Texas, and raising her privileged brood.” It will stream in conjunction with a new documentary, Who Is Roseanne Barr?

Watch the teaser for Barr’s stand-up special below.