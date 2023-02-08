Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Family Comedy Gets CBS Pilot Order

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are one step closer to headlining their first joint sitcom. Cancellation Jitters

CBS on Wednesday handed a pilot order to as-yet-untitled family comedy fronted by the father-son duo, TVLine has learned. In the prospective multi-cam, which was first put into development in October, “legendary talk radio host and happily divorced ‘Poppa’ (Wayans) has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband,” according to the official logline.

The elder Wayans co-wrote the pilot with Last Man Standing vet Kevin Hench. The duo will executive-produce alongside Wayans Jr.

Wayans and Wayans Jr. previously played father and son in the ABC cult classic Happy Endings and CBS’ short-lived Happy Together (pictured above), but only on a guest-starring/recurring basis. Wayans Jr. also had a recurring role on his father’s early-aughts ABC sitcom My Wife & Kids.

This marks CBS’ third pilot order for the 2023-24 broadcast season, following Elsbeth (a second Good Wife spinoff centered on Carrie Preston’s Elsbeth Tascioni) and Matlock (a new take on the Andy Griffith classic starring Oscar winner Kathy Bates). Should the Wayans family comedy be ordered to series, it would join a sitcom lineup that includes Bob Hearts Abishola, Ghosts, The Neighborhood and Young Sheldon — all of which have already been renewed.

Would you tune in for the Wayans’ latest family affair? Sound off in Comments.