Matlock Reboot Starring Kathy Bates Lands Pilot Order at CBS

Matlock is coming back to TV… but she’ll look a little different this time. (Yes, we said “she.”)

Oscar winner Kathy Bates will play the title character in a new version of Matlock, which has earned a pilot order at CBS, TVLine has learned. Bates takes over the lead role from Andy Griffith, who played the folksy lawyer on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC and then another three seasons on ABC.

“After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within,” according to the official description. The new Matlock is “inspired by the classic television series of the same name,” per CBS.

Bates is also an executive producer on the new Matlock, along with Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane the Virgin), Joanna Klein (Good Sam), NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen and John Will. Bates is known for her film work in Misery, Fried Green Tomatoes and Titanic, but she’s done plenty of TV work in recent years on shows like American Horror Story and Disjointed. She even played a lawyer on the NBC drama Harry’s Law, a role that earned her a pair of Emmy nominations.

Along with Matlock, CBS also handed a pilot order to Elsbeth, a spinoff of The Good Wife starring Carrie Preston, and opened writers’ rooms for dramas Watson (about Sherlock Holmes’ famed companion) and The Pact. The network already ordered to series the Justin Hartley drama The Never Game last month.

Are you willing to argue in favor of Kathy Bates as Matlock? Or is this a great TV injustice? Make your case in the comments.