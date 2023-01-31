Sherlock-less Watson vs. Moriarty Series in the Works at CBS

R.I.P., Sherlock? Cancellation Jitters: 13 Shows in Limbo

CBS on Tuesday announced that it has opened writers rooms for two potential series, including Watson. The drama, which hails from Elementary EP Craig Sweeney but does not bare any connection to the former CBS procedural, picks up shortly after the death of Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. In the aftermath, “Dr. John Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare genetic disorders, only to uncover a startling secret that puts him in the crosshairs of Moriarty once again,” according to the official logline.

The second series, The Pact, centers on three friends from inner-city Newark who make a childhood pact to become doctors. Years later, “they reunite in their hometown to open a medical center to serve their community.” The show is based on the non-fiction book The Pact: Three Young Men Make a Promise and Fulfill a Dream, and counts Marcus Dalzine (Prodigal Son) as a writer and EP.

To be clear, neither Watson nor The Pact have received pilot orders. Both dramas are being developed with the potential to go straight to series during the 2024-25 broadcast season.

On the pilot front, CBS has commissioned Elsbeth (a second Good Wife spinoff centered on Carrie Preston’s Elsbeth Tascioni) and Matlock (a gender-flipped reboot of the Andy Griffith classic starring Oscar winner Kathy Bates) — both of which are being eyed for 2023-24.