New Good Wife Spinoff Centered on Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni Scores CBS Pilot Order

The Good Wife fan favorite Elsbeth Tascioni is moving to New York City as the star of her very own show.

CBS has handed a pilot order to Elsbeth, a spinoff starring Carrie Preston as the seemingly scatterbrained but brilliant lawyer that was first introduced on The Good Wife, TVLine has learned.

In the potential series — which is being targeted for the 2023-24 season — “after her successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD,” reads the official synopsis. The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King will pen the pilot, which will be directed by Robert King. The duo also serve as executive producers alongside Liz Glotzer (of King Size Productions).

Preston made her debut as Elsbeth Tascioni in a Season 1 episode of The Good Wife and quickly became a standout character, going on to appear in 13 more installments of the CBS drama over its seven-year run. Her portrayal earned Preston a Primetime Emmy Award win for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2013, as well as a nomination in the same category in 2016. More recently, Preston reprised her role as Elsbeth in five episodes of the Paramount+ offshoot The Good Fight. (The actress also directed two episodes of the spinoff.)

CBS on Tuesday also announced a pilot order for Matlock, starring American Horror Story‘s Kathy Bates, and an in-the-works Watson vs. Moriarty series.

