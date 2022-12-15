Justin Hartley's The Never Game Ordered to Series at CBS

CBS is 100-percent ready to play The Never Game, having given a series order to Justin Hartley‘s This Is Us follow-up.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver and on track to debut during the 2023-24 TV season, The Never Game stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family.

The cast also includes Mary McDonnell (Major Crimes) as Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong-willed mother; Robin Weigert (Jessica Jones, Sons of Anarchy) as Teddi Bruin, one half of the couple that runs Colter’s “back end”; Abby McEnany (Work in Progress) as Teddi’s wife and business partner; Eric Graise (Step Up: High Water) as Bob Exley, a brilliant computer scientist and Colter’s reliable sparring partner; and Fiona Rene (Fire Country, Stumptown) as Reenie Greene, a stylist lawyer who wants to be mad at Colter for a previous, mutual lapse in judgment, but against her better judgment continues to represent him.

“I am overjoyed to give the first new show order for next season to this thrilling new series led by the incredibly talented Justin Hartley,” Amy Reisenbach, the new president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “The Never Game is an excellent addition to our already successful drama lineup, and since our viewers love shows with action, intrigue, mystery and complex characters, they will love The Never Game — it delivers on all fronts.”

Hartley will also serve as an executive producer on the Twentieth Television production, alongside Ken Olin and Ben H. Winters (who respectively directed and wrote the pilot).

Will you follow Hartley to CBS?