Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom.

The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports.

Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of his drive.”

Wayans, Hench and Wayans Jr. are executive-producing the CBS Studios project.

The duo has previously played father and son in several projects, including ABC’s Happy Endings (pictured above) and CBS’ Happy Together, but only on a guest-starring/recurring basis.

Will you RSVP to this long-overdue Wayans family affair? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.