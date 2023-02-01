Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?

The great streaming purge continues. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time.

In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019).

TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment.

The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set to combine into one shared service later this year, under the name Paramount+ With Showtime. The linear Showtime channel will be rebranded, also as Paramount+ With Showtime, and Showtime content will be available to stream on Paramount+’s ad-free tier (with no add-on needed).

Showtime has also been busy removing titles from its library ahead of the merger. Series no longer available include Jim Carrey’s Kidding, Kirsten Dunst’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Jeff Daniels’ American Rust (which is moving to Amazon’s Freevee for Season 2) and recently cancelled duo American Gigolo and Let the Right One In. Interestingly, Season 1 of the business-world anthology Super Pumped, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has been removed as well, though the series was previously renewed for a second season that is said to center on the rise of Facebook under Mark Zuckerberg.