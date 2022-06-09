American Rust Saved — Season 2 of Cancelled Jeff Daniels/Maura Tierney Drama Finds New Home on Freevee

Almost five months after being cancelled at Showtime, American Rust has found a new home — on Amazon’s Freevee (fka IMDb TV). 65+ Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back

Starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney and adapted by Dan Futterman and Adam Rapp from Philipp Meyer’s novel of the same name, Season 1 of American Rust aired last fall and explored the tattered American Dream in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania through the eyes of police chief Del Harris (played by Daniels).

Harris became compromised when the son of the woman he loves, Grace Poe (Tierney), was accused of murder, and he was forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him.

Production on Season 2 is scheduled to begin later this year, with Daniels (who also serves as an executive producer) and Tierney both returning.

“I’m grateful to Amazon Freevee for giving us the chance to make Season 2 of American Rust,” Daniels said in a statement. “Set inside a struggling American small town, our authentic, realistically told story is built for streaming. The movies they don’t make anymore are being made as series at places like Amazon Freevee. It’s where I want to be.”

Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at Freevee, said in a statement, “American Rust is exactly the type of gritty and engaging storytelling Amazon Freevee audiences love, and we could not be more excited to bring this prestige series to our customers, free of charge. We can’t wait to dive in with Boat Rocker and Dan Futterman to continue the story that intrigued audiences during the first season, and to see the evolution of characters so expertly portrayed by Jeff and Maura in this next chapter.”

Are you happy/shocked to see American Rust be un-cancelled, by Freevee?