American Rust Cancelled at Showtime

American Rust‘s first season will also be its last.

Showtime on Tuesday announced that it has cancelled the Jeff Daniels-Maura Tierney drama, three months after its Season 1 finale. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“We can confirm that American Rust will not be moving forward with a second season,” a Showtime rep said in a statement. “We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.”

Pittsburgh’s Tribune-Review first reported news of the series’ demise.

American Rust centered on Daniels’s Del Harris, the police chief of a small Rust Belt town in Pennsylvania who goes into cover-up mode when the son of the woman he loves (Tierney) is accused of murder.

The cast also included David Alvarez, Bill Camp, Julia Mayorga, Alex Neustaedter, Mark Pellegrino, Rob Yang and Dallas Roberts.