Super Pumped Renewed at Showtime, Season 2 to Follow Rise of Facebook

Showtime is indeed super pumped about Super Pumped, handing an early renewal to the anthology series on Tuesday, TVLine has learned.

Each season of Super Pumped explores a story that “rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.” In this case, Season 2 will focus on Facebook’s ascent from groundbreaking startup to the power it has become. Pulling inspiration from New York Times reporter Mike Isaac’s next book, the season will “focus on the relationship at the center of that metamorphosis — between Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg — and the world-changing forces unleashed, intentionally and unintentionally, as a result,” the logline reads.

The pickup comes just days before Super Pumped‘s first season debuts on Showtime, premiering Sunday, Feb. 27 at 10/9c. Season 1 — also based on a book by Isaac, titled Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber — chronicles how Uber became “one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns.” Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Mr. Corman) stars as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who was ultimately ousted from the company, while Kyle Chandler (Bloodline) plays Kalanick’s mentor, Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who bet his sterling reputation on Uber’s success.

The Season 1 cast of Super Pumped also includes Uma Thurman, Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt and Babak Tafti. Billions EPs Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter served as executive producers, writers and showrunners on Season 1, and they’ll reprise those roles for the sophomore run.