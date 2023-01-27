The Last of Us Renewed for Season 2

You won’t see the last of The Last of Us for a while.

HBO has renewed its buzzy video-game adaptation for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The sweeping, post-apocalyptic drama is set decades after a fungal outbreak has turned the better part of the global population into zombie-like creatures known as “infected.” Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as stars as Joe, a grieving man tasked with transporting a teen girl named Ellie (played by Game of Thrones‘ Bella Ramsey) who appears to be immune to the fungus’ terrifying effects. Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, who created The Last of Us video games, serve as executive producers.

“I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations,” Druckmann said via statement. “Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog and PlayStation, thank you!”

Mazin added via statement: “I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey… The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in.”

The series premiered on Sunday, Jan. 15 to 4.7 million total viewers. Episode 2, which aired last Sunday, drew 5.7 million viewers that night across HBO and linear telecasts in the United States. That surge of 22 percent from the series’ debut marked the largest Week 2 audience growth for any HBO Original drama series in the network’s 50-year history. (Read a recap of the episode, and hear what series star Anna Torv had to say about those game-changing final minutes.)

Prior to the show’s launch, Mazin told TVLine that “we do pretty much take care of the first game through our [Season 1] narrative.” And while Season 1 includes elements of The Last of Us Part II, as well as downloadable content released as enhancements for Part I, Mazin and Druckmann have alluded to Season 2 covering the original game’s sequel.

Are you happy to hear that there’ll be more The Last of Us? Or are you sick of clickers and such already? Hit the comments with your thoughts!