The Last of Us Audience Surges 22% in Week 2, Setting an HBO Record

The Last of Us is really clicking with audiences, having delivered the largest Week 2 audience gain for any HBO original drama.

Episode 2 of the video game-based dystopian drama drew 5.7 million viewers this Sunday night, across HBO and linear telecasts in the U.S. That surge of 22 percent from the series’ debut marks the largest Week 2 audience growth for any HBO Original drama series in the 50-year history of the network.

The Last of Us premiered on Jan. 15 to 4.7 million total viewers, making it the pay cabler’s second-best series launch since Boardwalk Empire drew north of 7 million back in September 2010.

But in this age of streaming/HBO Max, the Sunday night viewership for an HBO series typically represents just 20 to 40 percent of the total gross audience per episode. In fact, after just one week of availability, The Last of Us’ Episode 1 audience is now tracking at 18 million viewers — a nearly 400-percent increase of its premiere night audience.

