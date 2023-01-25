Bob Hearts Abishola Renewed for Season 5 at CBS

This bodes well for MaxDot’s expansion: CBS has handed an early Season 5 renewal to Bob Hearts Abishola. Broadcast TV Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

Season to date, B❤️A is averaging 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (with Live+7 playback folded in), down just eight percent in audience from last season’s average. Among the four sitcoms CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks last in both measures.

With B❤️A renewed, CBS is set to bring back all four of its current comedies for the 2023-24 broadcast season. The network previously renewed fellow Monday laffer The Neighborhood (for Season 6), and Thursday staples Young Sheldon and Ghosts (for Seasons 7 and 3, respectively).

On the drama front, CBS has already picked up The Equalizer (for Season 4), FBI (for Season 6), FBI: International (for Season 3), FBI: Most Wanted (for Season 5) and Fire Country (for Season 2), and announced that NCIS: Los Angeles will end with its current 14th season. Scripted series still awaiting word on renewal are Blue Bloods, CSI: Vegas, East New York, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, So Help Me Todd, S.W.A.T. and midseason entry True Lies (premiering Feb. 23).

B❤️A started off as a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman (played by Mike & Molly vet Billy Gardell) and his cardiac nurse (Folake Olowofoyeku); the unlikely couple tied the knot at the beginning of Season 3. Over time, the series has blossomed into a true ensemble effort, with a robust cast of 13 series regulars that includes Christine Ebersole (as Dottie), Matt Jones (as Douglas), Maribeth Monroe (as Christina), Vernee Watson (as Gloria), Shola Adewusi (as Auntie Olu), Barry Shabaka Henley (as Uncle Tunde), Travis Wolfe Jr. (as Dele), Bayo Akinfemi (as Goodwin), Anthony Okungbowa (as Kofo), Saidah Arrika Ekulona (as Ebunoluwa) and series co-creator Gina Yashere (as Kemi).

TVLine’s Broadcast Scorecard has been updated to reflect the Bob Hearts Abishola news. Are you happy that CBS is bringing it back? Sound off in Comments.