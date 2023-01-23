The Neighborhood Earns Early Season 6 Renewal at CBS

This calls for a celebratory block party: CBS has handed an early Season 6 renewal to The Neighborhood. Broadcast TV Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

The renewal news was announced Monday, as production begins on the milestone 100th episode.

“The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season.”

The Neighborhood, which premiered in 2018, centers on the unlikely friendship between next-door neighbors Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Dave (Max Greenfield), and their wives, Tina (Tichina Arnold) and Gemma (Beth Behrs). Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears play Calvin and Tina’s sons Malcolm and Marty, while Hank Greenspan plays Dave and Gemma’s son Grover.

CBS previously handed early renewals to fellow half-hour comedies Ghosts (renewed for Season 3) and Young Sheldon (renewed for Season 7). Bob Hearts Abishola, currently in Season 4, is still awaiting a pickup (though TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has Season 5 down as a “sure thing“).

The Neighborhood‘s fifth season resumes tonight (at 8/7c). In the episode, titled “Welcome to the Cornhole,” after Tina insists Calvin find something to do in retirement, he decides to enter a competitive cornhole tournament (even though he’s never played before). Also, Marty plans an elaborate “groom-posal” to ask Malcolm to be his best man.

Are you happy that CBS has decided to stay in The Neighborhood? Hit the comments with your reactions.