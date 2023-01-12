Ghosts Scares Up Early Season 3 Renewal at CBS

File this under things that go duh in the night: CBS has renewed Ghosts. 2023 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Axed? What's Still on the Bubble?

In announcing the early Season 3 pickup of its No. 1 comedy, the network’s entertainment president, Amy Reisenbach, said Ghosts‘ current second season has “surpassed our expectations,” adding, “From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our Ghosts even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week.”

So far this season, Ghosts — which was among TVLine’s Best 20 TV Series of 2022 — is averaging 9.2 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, up 10 percent in audience from its hit freshman run and rock steady in the demo. It stands as TV’s top-rated comedy this season and ties lead-in Young Sheldon as the most-watched.

TVLine’s 2023 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Ghosts‘ renewal.