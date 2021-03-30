Young Sheldon Gets 3-Season Renewal

This calls for a celebratory helping of spaghetti and cut-up hotdogs: CBS has picked up Young Sheldon for not one, not two, but three more seasons.

The supersized renewal guarantees the Big Bang Theory prequel will run at least seven seasons, through 2024. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

“Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life,” CBS president Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “Young Sheldon dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over 2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

Season to date, Young Sheldon is averaging just over a 0.8 demo rating and 7.3 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers) — down 23 and 16 percent from Season 3, but still ranking No. 1 in both measures among all broadcast-TV comedies. Among all CBS programming this season, it ranks fifth in both measures.

In Young Sheldon‘s fourth season, 11-year-old Sheldon Cooper began his undergraduate studies at East Texas Tech. According to Big Bang Theory lore, Sheldon is accepted into CalTech at age 14. That same year, the boy genius lost his father, George Sr., to a heart attack. Both events would hypothetically coincide with the prequel’s seventh season, assuming each of its next three seasons spans one full calendar year. (TVLine has kept a running tally of every Big Bang Theory Easter egg, cameo and future reveal, which you can see here.)

The early renewal comes a little more than a month after the Eye network picked up Monday night sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola for fourth and third seasons, respectively. Mom, meanwhile, will conclude this spring, after eight seasons.

Still awaiting word on their fates are The Unicorn (which recently wrapped Season 2) and the Chuck Lorre-EP’d United States of Al (premiering Thursday, April 1 at 8:30/7:30c) and B Positive (which moves to its new 9:30 pm time slot the same night).

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Young Sheldon‘s mega-renewal. Are you looking forward to another three seasons?