The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola Score Early Renewals at CBS

CBS is getting an early jump on renewals, ordering additional seasons of Monday night sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, TVLine has learned. The latter will be heading into Season 3, while the former will be back for Season 4.

The Neighborhood, which premiered in 2018, centers on the unlikely friendship between next-door neighbors Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Dave (Max Greenfield), and their wives, Tina (Tichina Arnold) and Gemma (Beth Behrs). Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan round out the cast. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Bob Hearts Abishola, which debuted the following year, is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman (played by Billy Gardell) and a cardiac nurse (Folake Olowofoyeku). The ensemble includes Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr., Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa and series co-creator Gina Yashere.

“We’re extremely proud of these two comedies, and delighted to bring them back next season,” said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President of Programming at CBS Entertainment. “The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola masterfully blend humor with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, and are tremendous, successful Monday night anchors.”

Season-to-date, The Neighborhood is averaging higher than a 0.8 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), making it CBS’ top-rated comedy, and 5.8 million total viewers (trailing only Young Sheldon).

Bob Hearts Abishola meanwhile has been averaging nearly a 0.7 demo rating and 5.3 million total viewers this season, ranking third in both measures among all CBS comedies.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola‘s early pickups. Are you a fan of both comedies?