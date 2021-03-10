RELATED STORIES 'United States of Al' Trailer: First Look at Chuck Lorre's Military Vet Comedy

The arrival of a new Chuck Lorre comedy will force the sitcom giant’s other freshman series to forfeit its cushy time slot.

Beginning April 1, United States of Al, which was originally supposed to debut at 9:30/8:30c, will now follow Young Sheldon, airing Thursdays at 8:30 pm. As a result, B Positive will shift to 9:30 pm for the remainder of Season 1.

A source tells TVLine that the move is being made to give Al the best possible lead in, and does not reflect B Positive‘s Season 2 renewal odds.

All told, here’s how CBS’ revised sitcom lineup shakes out, as of April 1:

8 pm Young Sheldon

8:30 pm United States of Al (new series)

9 pm Mom

9:30 pm B Positive (new time slot)

Hailing from Big Bang Theory vets David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, United States of Al focuses on the friendship between Riley (Enlisted‘s Parker Young), “a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio,” and Awalmir aka “Al” (Rules of Engagement‘s Adhir Kalyan), “the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America,” according to the official logline.

In addition to Young and Kalyan, the cast includes Elizabeth Alderfer (Disjointed) as Lizzie, Riley’s sister; Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) as Art, Riley’s father; Kelli Goss (The Ranch) as Vanessa, Riley’s ex-wife; and Farrah Mackenzie (Utopia) as Hazel, Riley and Vanessa’s daughter. (You can watch a trailer here.)

B Positive, meanwhile, centers on Drew Dunbar (Silicon Valley‘s Thomas Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with needing a kidney donor. He soon reconnects with Gina Dabrowski (Masters of Sex‘s Annaleigh Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. The sitcom recently received a back-five order, extending its freshman run to 18 episodes. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell co-star.

