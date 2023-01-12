Minx Season 2 Saved by Starz

Minx has found a new home on Starz after its surprising cancellation. The comedy series was in search of a network after HBO Max cancelled the series in mid-December despite announcing a Season 2 renewal in May of last year.

The series, set in 1970s Los Angeles, stars Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce, a young feminist who joins forces with a porn publisher named Doug (played by Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. The cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya. As previously announced, Elizabeth Perkins joined Season 2 as recurring character Constance.

The first season ended in an explosion of legal proceedings as lawsuits were launched at the magazine’s publisher and community members sued, sent hate mail, and protested the existence of such a magazine. The show was one of TVLine’s best shows of 2022, and earned an average reader grade of A for the overall season with the season finale earning an A-. (Read a full recap.)

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience,” Minx creator, showrunner and executive producer Ellen Rapoport said in a statement. “We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

As TVLine reported in December, the HBO Max cancellation did not halt production for the second season. According to Johnson’s Instagram, shooting continued and wrapped in late December.

In addition to Rapoport, the show is executive produced by Paul Feig, Dan Magnante, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Are you looking forward to Season 2? Hit the comments and let us know your thoughts!