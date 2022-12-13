Jake Johnson Reacts to 'Crazy' Minx Cancellation, Confirms, 'We're Still Finishing' Season 2

Minx still has a pulse.

In the wake of HBO Max’s surprise decision to reverse the series’ Season 2 renewal, leading man Jake Johnson is confirming that the show will indeed go on, albeit with an XL asterisk.

Despite the unceremonious cancellation, “We’re still finishing the season,” Johnson shared on Instagram Tuesday. “So thankfully they didn’t halt production. We’re about a week away from being finished shooting.”

However, as we reported Monday, Season 2 will never see the light of day on HBO Max. What’s more, the streamer is also pulling the ’70s-set comedy’s first season off its platform. Meanwhile, Lionsgate Television — which produces Minx — will shop the series to other streamers.

“From what I am hearing [Seasons 1 and 2] — and hopefully [Season 3] — will find a new home, the question is where,” Johnson maintained. “We appreciate all the online support. We love making the show and hope to continue to. It’s a crazy business, [and] that’s partly what’s so addictive about it. Hopefully we have good news to share soon.”

Minx is the latest in a long list of HBO Max casualties triggered by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger earlier this year, joining original series Made for Love, Love Life, The Nevers, Raised by Wolves and Gordita Chronicles and the Batgirl movie, as well unscripted fare FBoy Island and Legendary (we have a roundup of some of the bloodletting here.)