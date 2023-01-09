Workaholics Movie Cancelled, Adam Devine Laments Not Being Able to 'Bring the Weird One Last Time'

The Workaholics won’t be going to work anytime soon.

Paramount+ has cancelled its movie continuation of the Comedy Central series, star Adam Devine reported on Instagram Monday.

“Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the Workaholics movie,” he wrote. “We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! P+ told us [we] don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy.”

TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment.

Devine, Anders Holm, Kyle Newacheck and Blake Anderson co-created and starred in Workaholics, which ran for seven seasons. The series finale aired in 2017. (Read a full recap.)

In a lengthy caption, Devine said he resented the decision to kill the film “because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time.” He lamented that fans wouldn’t get another chance to hang out with the guys, and that members of the cast and crew “are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs.” (In happier Devine news, though, his Pitch Perfect spinoff series Bumper in Berlin has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock.)

He added that the movie was being shopped around at other video-streaming services, “and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else.” He also promised that he, Holm, Anderson and Newacheck would discuss the situation on their This Is Important podcast this week.

