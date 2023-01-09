Bumper in Berlin Renewed for Season 2

“Herzlichen glückwunsch” to Bumper in Berlin! Peacock has renewed the Pitch Perfect spinoff series for a second season, TVLine has learned. Streaming TV: What's Renewed, Cancelled

Bumper in Berlin stars Adam Devine as Bumper Allen, reprising his role from the Pitch Perfect movies. The series follows him to Berlin, where he reunites with former a cappella nemesis Pieter to launch his solo career in Germany. (It’s a bittersweet news day for Devine, though: Just before Bumper in Berlin‘s renewal was announced, the actor shared that Paramount+ has scrapped its planned Workaholics movie continuation; get details here.)

The show’s six-episode first season ended with Bumper marrying Pieter’s sister Thea in order to remain in Berlin long enough to perform at German Unity Day; Heidi receiving a life-changing career opportunity in Los Angeles; and Pieter flirting with the idea of getting back together with his twisted ex-girlfriend Gisela.

“I have some ideas for Season 2,” executive producer Megan Amram told TVLine when the show premiered, admitting that “it’s hard to not play the game of planning ahead.” Speaking of games, that giant Olympics logo hanging above Bumper & Co. in the final scene wasn’t a total misdirect. “I do love the idea of Bumper competing on the Olympics team, throwing javelin for Germany or something,” Amram said of the show’s then-uncertain future. “Who knows, anything could happen!”

Bumper in Berlin also stars Sarah Hyland as Heidi, Jameela Jamil as Gisela, Lera Abova as Thea (aka DJ Das Boot) and Flula Borg as Pieter Krämer.

Bumper in Berlin also stars Sarah Hyland as Heidi, Jameela Jamil as Gisela, Lera Abova as Thea (aka DJ Das Boot) and Flula Borg as Pieter Krämer.