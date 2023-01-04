Stephen Amell to Reprise Arrow Role During The Flash's Final Season: 'There Will Be Thrills, Chills and Tears'

When you think about it, can you really, properly end The Flash without one final appearance from the man who veritably started it all? Arrow Series Finale: Burning Qs Answered!

On the heels of The CW announcing that Keiynan Lonsdale (as Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork) are all due for an encore during The Flash‘s farewell run, now comes confirmation that Arrowverse vet Stephen Amell will also guest-star in that same, ninth episode.

And as dearly departed (?) Oliver Queen, apparently…?

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen,” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. “After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash.”

The result of Oliver’s improbable reappearance — after all, he died twice during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, once as Oliver and again as the entity known as Spectre (though he apparently got resurrected this summer in the comic books) — is “an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy,” Wallace said. “It’s all to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears.”

Original Flash cast member Danielle Panabaker is confirmed to be directing this guest star-studded Episode 9.

Now a star of Starz’s Heels, Amell recently re-re-re-addressed the topic of him ever resurfacing in the Arrowverse, telling Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast (in an interview recorded in September), “believe me when I say that this really would come down to the storyline” as opposed to chasing any payday. “There would never be a conversation about money, it would be a conversation about story.”

Other announced guest castings for The Flash Season 9, which premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8, include Batwoman alum Javicia Leslie in a secret-ish capacity, and Nicole Maines as Supergirl‘s Nia Nal aka Dreamer.

Want scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.