Flash Adds Batwoman's Javicia Leslie to Final Season Cast — But as Who?

Javicia Leslie is headed back to the Arrowverse.

The actress, who starred as the titular heroine on The CW’s Batwoman for two seasons, is joining the cast of The Flash for the show’s ninth and final season, Entertainment Weekly reports. Details on who she’s playing remain under wraps, though, and it’s also unclear if Leslie’s role will be in a guest-starring or series-regular capacity.

Leslie starred as Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman, on The CW’s Batwoman beginning in Season 2 until the show’s cancellation after three seasons in April. Following the news that Batwoman would not be returning for Season 4, Leslie wrote on Instagram, “I was taught that words have power and we speak our life into existence. Well, I spoke this role into my life, and what an honor it has been to watch it play out exactly how it was meant to Family, this Bat Team is ours… HERstory was made and it can never be taken.”

She previously appeared in Season 8 of The Flash (in the episode “Armageddon, Part 4”) in a potential future in which Ryan and Sophie (played by Meagan Tandy) are happily married and thinking about adopting a child together.

The Flash will make its farewell run with an abbreviated 13-episode season, set to debut early next year. Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker are the remaining original cast members slated to return, with Jesse L. Martin stepping down as a series regular to star in an NBC pilot.

