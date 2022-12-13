The Flash Season 9: Supergirl's Nia Will Team Up With Iris to Solve Mystery

The Flash‘s abbreviated farewell run will find time for a visit from one of Supergirl’s superfriends, when Nicole Maines reprises her role as Nia Nal aka Dreamer for “a one-off adventure.” The Flash's Farewell Run: Your 6 Wishes

Maines will suit back up as Dreamer as “part of a very special Season 9 episode,” showrunner Eric Wallace tells TV Insider, “where I get to cross off one of my ‘Arrowverse Bucket List’ team-ups: Having two fantastic reporters — Iris West-Allen (played by Candice Patton) and Nia Nal — investigate their own very bizarre and frightening mystery.”

The Supergirl vet’s visit is akin to that of Batwoman alum Javicia Leslie, who will appear during The Flash Season 9 in a secret-ish capacity.

As recently (and finally) announced, Barry Allen & Co. will open their 13-episode farewell tour on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8/7c, where The Flash will lead into Kung Fu‘s midseason premiere at 9 pm.

According to the official synopsis, Season 9 picks up one week after the Reverse Flash was defeated in last June’s finale, with Barry and Iris reconnecting. “But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team… must once again defy impossible odds to save the day,” the logline tells us. “A deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time.”

Watch Maines tout her Dreamer encore in the Instagram reel below.

