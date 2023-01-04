TVLine Items: Agatha Adds Rupp, Peacock's Traitors Trailer and More

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has recruited a familiar face: Debra Jo Rupp, who appeared in multiple episodes of WandaVision, has joined the Disney+/Marvel spinoff series, our sister site Deadline reports.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will see Kathryn Hahn reprising her WandaVision role as nosy neighbor-turned-evil witch Agatha Harkness. (The role earned Hahn an Emmy nomination last year.) In WandaVision‘s season finale, Agatha lost the battle to absorb Wanda’s magic, and Wanda indefinitely trapped Agatha in her nosy neighbor “Agnes” persona.

Although it has not been confirmed, Rupp — who also stars in Netflix’s upcoming That ’70s Show sequel series That ’90s Show — is presumably reprising her WandaVision role of Mrs. Hart (pictured above).

The Agatha: Coven of Chaos cast also includes The White Lotus‘ Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke, showbiz legend Patti LuPone and Buffy alum Emma Caulfield Ford, who will return to her WandaVision role of Dottie.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* MGM+’s Murf the Surf: Jewels, Jesus, and Mayhem in the USA, a four-part docuseries that pulls back the curtain on America’s most infamous jewel thief, Jack Roland Murphy, now will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 5, to coincide with the official launch of MGM+ (now known as Epix).

* Apple TV+ has announced that Shape Island, a stop-motion series based on the best-selling trilogy of Shapes picture books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, and featuring the voices of Yvette Nicole Brown, Harvey Guillen, Scott Adsit and Gideon Adlon, will premiere Friday, Jan. 20. Additionally, new episodes of Helpsters Season 3 will debut this Friday, Jan. 6.

* Syfy has released a trailer for The Ark, a new series from executive producer Dean Devlin (Leverage, The Librarians), premiering on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10/9c:

* Peacock has released a trailer for competition series The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming and premiering with all 10 episodes on Thursday, Jan. 12:

