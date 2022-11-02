Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Aubrey Plaza Joins Cast of WandaVision Spinoff

We can’t imagine conjuring up better casting news than this: Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to our sister site Variety.

There’s no word yet on who Plaza will play, and plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but Plaza joins Kathryn Hahn, who will reprise her WandaVision role as nosy neighbor-turned-evil witch Agatha Harkness. (The role earned Hahn an Emmy nomination last year.) In WandaVision‘s season finale, Agatha lost the battle to absorb Wanda’s magic, and Wanda indefinitely trapped Agatha in her nosy neighbor “Agnes” persona.

Along with Plaza and Hahn, Agatha: Coven of Chaos‘ cast will include Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke and Buffy alum Emma Caulfield Ford, who will return to her WandaVision role of Dottie. Coven of Chaos doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it’s expected to debut in the winter of 2023-24 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5 rollout. (Disney+ is also developing a WandaVision spinoff focused on Paul Bettany’s Vision.)

Plaza is best known for playing sullen receptionist April Ludgate on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, a role she played in all seven seasons. (Hahn also appeared on Parks and Rec as campaign strategist Jennifer Barkley.) Plaza was also a cast member on the FX/Marvel superhero series Legion; she’s currently costarring on Season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus.

Looking forward to seeing Aubrey Plaza play a witch? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.