WandaVision's Agatha Harkness Spinoff Adds Heartstopper's Joe Locke

Heartstopper actor Joe Locke is saying another earnest “hi” — this time to the Marvel universe.

Locke has been cast in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Disney+’s upcoming WandaVision spinoff centered on Agatha Harkness, according to our sister site Variety. Marvel TV Status Report

Details of Locke’s character are not yet available, and Marvel Studios has not commented on Variety‘s report. What we do know about Coven of Chaos, though, is that Kathryn Hahn will return to play the witchy Agatha, while Emma Caulfield Ford will also be back to reprise her WandaVision role of Dottie. Little else has been confirmed about the spinoff’s plot; in WandaVision‘s finale, Agatha lost the battle to absorb Wanda’s magic, and Wanda indefinitely trapped Agatha in her nosy neighbor “Agnes” persona.

As for a premiere timetable, Coven of Chaos was revealed at this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con to be part of the MCU’s Phase 5 rollout, with eyes on a late 2023/early 2024 debut.

Locke currently co-stars as shy high schooler Charlie Spring on Netflix’s teen romance Heartstopper, which dropped its first season in April and has already been renewed for two more seasons. Earlier this week, Locke came to the defense of his co-star Kit Connor (aka Nick Nelson), who shared on Twitter that he felt forced by some Heartstopper fans to publicly come out as bisexual.