Agatha-Centric WandaVision Spinoff Gets New Title, Far-Off Release Date

Not exactly striking while the cauldron is hot, Disney+’s Agatha Harkness series might not premiere until a full three years after WandaVision made its January 2021 debut.

Ordered to series in November 2021 and previously known as Agatha: House of Harkness, the newly rechristened Agatha: Coven of Chaos was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night to be one of five Disney+ series that figure into the MCU’s Phase 5 slate (detailed below). Filming begins later this year, with an eye on a “winter 2023/2024” premiere.

MCU PHASE 5

🎥 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17, 2023)

📺 Secret Invasion (spring)

🎥 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5)

📺 Echo (summer)

📺 Loki Season 2 (summer)

🎥 The Marvels (July 28)

🎥 Blade (Nov. 3)

📺 Ironheart (fall)

📺 Agatha: Coven of Chaos* (winter 2023/2024)

📺 Daredevil: Born Again (spring 2024, read more)

🎥 Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024)

🎥 Thunderbolts (July 2024)

Jac Schaeffer, who served as WandaVision‘s head writer, will fill that role once again on Coven of Chaos, which of course stars Kathryn Hahn as the titular sorceress. No plot details have yet been released. Every Way Disney+ Shows Altered the MCU

A witch who first rose to power in the 17th century, Hahn’s Agatha Harkness initially popped up on WandaVision as “Agnes,” a nosy neighbor of Wanda and Vision’s in Westview, N.J.. At the end of Episode 7, Agnes revealed her true identity — by way of the Emmy-winning original song “Agatha All Along” — and then fought to absorb Wanda’s magic during the series finale. Wanda, though, ultimately triumphed and indefinitely trapped Agatha in Westview, in her Agnes persona.

The role earned Hahn an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Will Agatha: Coven of Chaos be worth the wait? And does the new title offer any possible to hint to its premise?