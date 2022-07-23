Daredevil: Born Again Revival Officially Ordered at Disney+ — Get Release Date

Matt Murdock is finally and officially making his long-awaited return to the small screen, this time fighting crime on Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again was announced by Kevin Feige during Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday evening, and the 18-episode season is set to bow on the streamer in Spring 2024 — as part of the newly detailed Phase 5 of the MCU.

Both Charlie Cox and on-screen adversary Vincent D’Onofrio are set to reprise their roles from the Netflix series (and subsequent encores).

Cox of course first portrayed the title character on Netflix for three seasons, between 2015-2018, for a total of 39 episodes. He also appeared in eight episodes of the crossover event series The Defenders. His blind superhero then made his way back to the MCU in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which he had a surprise cameo role.

D’Onofrio in turn reprised Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in multiple episodes of Disney+’s Hawkeye series.

Ever since his No Way Home cameo, rumors have swirled that Disney+ would bring back Cox as The Man Without Fear. And earlier this weekend, it was announced that Cox would voice Matt/Daredevil in Disney+’s upcoming Spider-Man: Freshman Year animated series.

More to come….