MCU Phase 5 to Kick Off in 2023 With Ant-Man 3, Disney+'s Secret Invasion

Phase 5 of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) will kick off in 2023 with the one-two punch of the movie sequel Ant-Man 3 (in theaters Feb. 17) and Disney+’s Secret Invasion series (coming in the spring).

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed the Phase 5 game plan at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday evening, after confirming that Phase 4, which began with TV’s WandaVision, will wind down with Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (premiering Aug. 17) and the movie sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (in theaters Nov. 11).

All told, Phase 5 looks like this:

🎥 Ant-Man & Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17, 2023)

📺 Secret Invasion (spring)

🎥 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5)

📺 Echo (summer)

📺 Loki Season 2 (summer)

🎥 The Marvels (July 28)

🎥 Blade (Nov. 3)

📺 Ironheart (fall)

📺 Agatha: Coven of Chaos* (winter 2023/2024)

📺 Daredevil: Born Again (spring 2024, read more)

🎥 Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024)

🎥 Thunderbolts (July 2024)

* Formerly known as Agatha: House of Harkness

Phase 6, meanwhile, will include at the very least the MCU’s first Fantastic Four movie (arriving in November 2024), Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (November 2025), it was revealed at Comic-Con. Phases 4 through 6 have also been officially dubbed “The Multiverse Saga.” Every Way Disney+ Series Changed the MCU

Announced at the 2020 Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, Secret Invasion stars MCU vet Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn as the shapeshifting Skrull named Talos. The project, based on the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover of the same name, follows a sect of Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth.

Other confirmed cast members include Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, The Comey Rule) in a reportedly villainous role, Cobie Smulders (reprising her MCU role of former Deputy Director of SHIELD Maria Hill), Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), but NOT Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton).

