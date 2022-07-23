Update: Regé-Jean Page Has Not Joined the MCU — Disney Listed Him on the Secret Invasion Cast in Error

Onetime Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page has not joined the MCU, but instead was listed among the cast of Disney+’s Secret Invasion series in error.

A Disney spokesperson phoned TVLine late Saturday evening to state that Page is not part of the Spring 2023 series, and was accidentally included with the cast list.

Page’s apparent involvement had been touted in Marvel Studios’ official San Diego Comic-Con panel recap emailed out Saturday night (see screenshot), which confirmed Secret Invasion‘s previously-rumored/reported castings of Cobie Smulders (reprising her MCU role of former Deputy Director of SHIELD Maria Hill), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, The Comey Rule), Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones).

Though Page’s Secret Invasion casting proved to be a typographical error, the British actor had once been eyed to join the MCU as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the role ultimately went to Maze Runner‘s Will Pouter. Every Way Disney+ Series Changed the MCU

Secret Invasion stars MCU vet Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Captain Marvel’s Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos. The crossover event series — which is set to premiere in Spring 2023, as part of the upcoming MCU Phase 5 — showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

