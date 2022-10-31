Heartstopper's Kit Connor Comes Out as Bisexual, Says He Was Forced by Misguided Fans of the Netflix Series

Kit Connor, one of the stars of Netflix’s Heartstopper, says he’s been forced to out himself as bisexual by so-called fans who clearly “missed the point of the show.”

“Back for a minute,” Connor tweeted on Monday. “I’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye.”

Based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper stars Connor and Joe Locke as Nick and Charlie, two classmates who fall in love and begin a relationship despite Nick not being officially “out.” The show has garnered millions of fans worldwide, many of whom have apparently taken their obsession too far, even harassing cast members on social media about their real-life sexuality.

Connor’s tweet has received an outpouring of support from true fans, as well as some of his Heartstopper co-stars.

“I love u kit im sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you,” replied Kizzy Edgell, who plays Darcy. “[You’ve] been treated so unfairly.”

Oseman also chimed in, tweeting, “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as F–K. Kit you are amazing.”

Heartstopper dropped its first season on Netflix in April 2022, with two more on the way.