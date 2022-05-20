Netflix's Heartstopper Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3

Perhaps knowing that approximately a bazillion strongly worded DMs would be in its future if it didn’t renew Heartstopper, Netflix has ordered a second and a third season of the supremely joyful British coming-of-age romance.

Those of you who have already binged the eight half-hour episodes that make up Season 1 know that it follows teenagers Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) as they go from deskmates to chums to boyfriends.

In TVLine’s review, we noted that “it’s written so earnestly, acted so deftly and directed so thrillingly that its impact is profound.” Ninety-six percent of viewers who participated in the poll that followed our recap of the finale gave it a grade of “A.”

Season 1 of Heartstopper covers material from the first two volumes in Alice Oseman’s graphic-novel (and webcomic) series. There remain two more volumes, plus a final one that is due out in February 2023. Oseman’s debut novel, Solitaire, focuses on Charlie’s scene-stealing sibling, who sprinkles “older sister magic” throughout Heartstopper.

TVLine has confirmed that Oseman will return as writer/EP on Seasons 2 and 3.

So, on a scale of one to 10, how thrilled are you that Netflix has decided to let us — and dear Isaac along with us — go on believing in romance?