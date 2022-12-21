WandaVision's Agatha Spinoff Adds Patti LuPone in Mystery Role

Agatha Harkness’ coven keeps getting bigger and better: Showbiz legend Patti LuPone has joined the cast of Disney+’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, our sister site Deadline reports. There’s no word yet on who LuPone is playing, but Deadline reports “she may be playing a witch.” (Gosh, we hope so.)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will see Kathryn Hahn reprising her WandaVision role as nosy neighbor-turned-evil witch Agatha Harkness. (The role earned Hahn an Emmy nomination last year.) In WandaVision‘s season finale, Agatha lost the battle to absorb Wanda’s magic, and Wanda indefinitely trapped Agatha in her nosy neighbor “Agnes” persona.

Along with LuPone and Hahn, Agatha: Coven of Chaos‘ cast will include The White Lotus‘ Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke and Buffy alum Emma Caulfield Ford, who will return to her WandaVision role of Dottie. Coven of Chaos doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it’s expected to debut in the winter of 2023-24 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5 rollout. (Disney+ is also developing a WandaVision spinoff focused on Paul Bettany’s Vision.)

LuPone is a musical theater legend, winning three Tonys over the course of her illustrious career on Broadway. Her recent TV credits include American Horror Story, Pose, Penny Dreadful, Girls and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.