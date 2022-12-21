Saturday Night Live Christmas: Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Pick Their Favorite Holiday Sketches — Watch

It doesn’t matter if you’ve been naughty or nice. You’ve (almost) made it through 2022, and for that, you deserve a little festive fun, courtesy of Saturday Night Live grads Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph.

When TVLine recently spoke to the very funny comedians about Season 2 of Peacock’s Baking It, which they co-host, we carved out a minute or two to ask a crucial question: What are their favorite sketches from SNL‘s annual holiday episodes?

Schweddy balls? Consumer Probe? Christmastime For the Jews? It’s a Wonderful Life‘s Lost Ending? (Do It On My) Twin Bed? John Malkovich’s deeply weird reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas? There are so many choices!

Poehler’s pick hails from a 2005 episode hosted by Jack Black. “I don’t think it’s a classic sketch — in any way — but such a delightful Christmas sketch,” she says in the video above. Meanwhile, Rudolph’s choice might’ve already popped into your head, given what a mark the sketch (and its title song… and its guest host) made on pop culture. We mean, it even won an Emmy.

“We didn’t really know what was coming with that one,” Rudolph reminisces. When she sees it, she adds, “I’m always surprised, and then I get really excited. Like, ‘Oh I got to be in that!'”

Poehler chimes in, “Yeah. You have a great wig in that.” Rudolph nods. “I have a wonderful wig in that.”

“BUT WHAT SKETCHES ARE THEY TALKING ABOUT?!” you yell? Press PLAY on the video above to find out.