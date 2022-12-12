Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Whip Up Excitement for Baking It Season 2 and Celebrity Special — Watch Video

Just in time for the true arrival of sweater weather, Baking It Season 2 kicks off tonight with a holiday special on NBC at 10/9c.

Season 1 of the Making It spinoff was hosted by Saturday Night Live alumni Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg, and it showcased several teams concocting holiday treats that were then judged by a panel consisting entirely of grandmothers. The winning team, sisters Jessica Washburn and Stephanie Moikeha, took home $50,000 and the coveted “Best in Dough” title.

This go-around, the holiday theme will be contained to the special, which will pit celebrity bakers against each other and which will air on the broadcast network. And yet another SNL grad, Amy Poehler, will share hosting duties with Rudolph.

“We’re luring you in with all these gorgeous faces,” Poehler tells TVLine in the video above, referring to the bold-face-named bakers: Fred Armisen (SNL), Kristen Bell (The Good Place), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Nicole Richie (Great News). “And let’s just say, too, that these celebrities — do not sleep on their baking skills!”

Rudolph chimes in. “I was so impressed, and we knew them all quite a bit. I was blown away. Truly.”

Meanwhile, Baking It Season 2 began streaming today on Peacock. The show’s sophomore run switches it up, ditching the holiday theme for more universal challenges designed by Rudolph and Poehler themselves. (But don’t worry: The grannies are back.)

“I do have to say: I got very excited to see the grannies again,” Rudolph says. “We love the grannies, genuinely,” Poehler adds. “We could sit there and talk to the grannies forever.”

Press PLAY on the video above to hear Rudolph and Poehler get silly — and sweet — about their newest joint project, then hit the comments with your thoughts!