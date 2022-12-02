Midnight Club EP Mike Flanagan Spills Season 2 Secrets, Including Anya's Return, [Spoiler]'s Deaths and More

The Midnight Club may have been disbanded for good, but its creator Mike Flanagan has delivered on his promise to reveal everything in wake of the show’s recent Netflix cancellation.

In a Tumblr post Friday, Flanagan spilled it all, answering fans’ questions that were left hanging from that rather open-ended Season 1 finale and revealing what would’ve been the entire arc for Season 2.

After noting his “disappointment” that Netflix decided against pursuing a second season (Flanagan and his partner Trevor Macy have inked a production deal with Amazon Studios), the writer/director began by detailing Season 1’s big cliffhanger: Dr. Stanton’s bald head and past. The doctor was enduring chemotherapy for her own illness, but that tattoo? She was part of the original cult during her teenage years!

“Dr. Stanton is actually the daughter of the original Paragon cult leader, Aceso,” wrote Flanagan. “Her nickname was Athena, she wrote the Paragon journal that Ilonka found in Season 1. She turned on her mother and helped the kids escape, but because she was part of the cult in her teenage years, she had the tattoo.”

The initials Ilonka found carved in the tree (G.B.) stood for Georgina Ballard — the doc’s maiden name. But the doctor’s disease would’ve gone into remission, and she would’ve continued to care for the terminal kids at Brightcliffe.

As for the creator’s tease about who Death was? That would’ve been the janitor (played by Robert Longstreet), but no one but the dying kids saw him. He served to offer them kind words before they passed on. And the Shadow? That was an idea taken directly from Christopher Pike’s Remember Me novel.

“The Shadow is THEMSELVES,” he revealed. “It’s the Unknown. As it engulfs someone, in the last moment of their life, it takes them through a place of understanding and catharsis, preparing them for the next step. THIS is what happened to Anya in Season 1 when the Shadow finally reached her — that’s why she fantasized a life beyond Brightcliffe, which ultimately let her find acceptance of her death. It looks different for everybody, depending on their mind-set — because it is simply an extension of themselves.”