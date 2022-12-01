The Midnight Club Cancelled at Netflix After Co-Creator Inks Amazon Deal

The Midnight Club has told its final tale. The supernatural thriller has been cancelled at Netflix, mere hours after it was reported that series co-creator Mike Flanagan, along with Trevor Macy, has signed a production deal — via their Intrepid Pictures — with Amazon Studios. Streaming TV Renewals & Cancellations

The Wrap was first to report the news.

Based on Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel — and co-created by The Haunting of Bly Manor vets Flanagan and Leah Fong — The Midnight Club premiered Oct. 7 and followed eight ailing teenagers who reside at Brightcliffe Hospice, described in the show as “a place for terminal teenagers to transition on their own terms.” But upon arriving at Brightcliffe and meeting her sick peers, thyroid cancer patient Ilonka is welcomed into the titular club, which meets at midnight to tell sinister stories and look for signs of the supernatural.

Flanagan said at an October press event, “We probably won’t know for another month or so what Netflix wants to do, but [The Midnight Club] was very much designed to continue.

“Pike has 80 books, so we have a lot of incredible material to pull from,” he explained. “We didn’t answer some of the bigger questions of the season. Those answers exist, but were meant to be for the next season. If there isn’t one, I’ll put them up on Twitter, and then at least we’ll all be able to talk about it.”

Some of the series’ most gaping mysteries included the secret behind Dr. Stanton’s condition (is she terminal, herself?) and possible (probable?) connection to the Paragon cult; what’s really going on with Shasta (aka Julia Jayne); and why the building’s original owners — Stanley and Vera Freelan — are seemingly haunting the hallways of Brightcliffe.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

